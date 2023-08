FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Four days of Fall Camp in the books for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Monday, the media got a chance to sit down with secondary coach Deron Wilson and defensive backs Hudson Clark and Dwight McGlothern.

To see those full interviews, check out the video below:

Arkansas opens up the season on September 2nd against Western Carolina in Little Rock.