PINE BLUFF, Ark. (Press Release) -- It’s time for the second annual Mistletoe Magic: Believe in Miracles! This year’s event is presented by The City of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Kicking off the festival is the Christmas Parade at 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 5. The parade route will start at 10th and Main Street and end at 5th and Main Street. Last year’s parade had a combined 43 floats and bands.