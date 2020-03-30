WATCH LIVE: Jonesboro Mayor discussing latest plans in tornado and COVID-19 responses

JONESBORO, Ark. – Mayor Harold Perrin of Jonesboro and Judge Marvin Day are holding a news conference today at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the latest developments and plans in tornado and COVID-19 responses.
You can watch the news conference above.
Made with Visme Presentation Maker
JONESBORO, Ark. – Mayor Harold Perrin of Jonesboro and Judge Marvin Day are holding a news conference today at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the latest developments and plans in tornado and COVID-19 responses.
You can watch the news conference above.