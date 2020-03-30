WATCH LIVE: Jonesboro Mayor discussing latest plans in tornado and COVID-19 responses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Special Olympics Arkansas finds new ways to engage athletes in physical activity and health amid current social distancing guidelines. In honor of 2020 being the 50th anniversary for Special Olympics Arkansas, (SOAR) the organization issued a '50 activities in 50 years' challenge. Each day through social media SOAR releases an activity and encourages the organization athletes, coaches and volunteers to engage by doing 50.

The 50 activities for 50 years challenge is also led by Athlete Health Messenger Stephanie Price, an athlete from Van Buren that motivates the state year-round in health and fitness programs. Each day Stephanie creates a video of the activities complete with modifications, encouragement, and enthusiasm. Her videos have reached hundreds of people. Stephanie has been receiving feedback that has encouraged her to move her videos to a You Tube channel. She is in the process of creating this channel now.