FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pig Trail Nation team presents a 30-minute in-depth preview of Arkansas Men’s Basketball as they prepare for their Sweet 16 matchup.

Join Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin, Tera Talmadge, Nick Petraccione, and Troy Lynch as they discuss key players and matchups as the Razorbacks face Oral Roberts on Saturday at 6:25 p.m.