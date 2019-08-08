WATCH VIDEO: Car located, looking for man who dragged owner

Update:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The car has been found. Police returned it to her this morning.

They are still looking for the man who dragged Hall 15-20 feet. She has many injuries.

We are interviewing her tonight at 9.

Original:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A man took off in a car, dragging the owner behind.

On Tuesday, August 6 around 5:30 p.m. Elizabeth Hall was vacuuming her car at Mr. Bubbles Car Wash. She said that while she was vacuuming the passenger’s side of her car a white man climbed into the drivers seat of her car. She ran to the drivers door and opened it slightly to try to get the man out of her car. She said that she held onto the door and the man put her car in drive and started to drive forward.

She held onto the door as the car was moving forward and he dragged her along the road. The man did not stop the car. The man then turned the car to make a left turn towards the main street while she was being dragged. Hall then let go of the car as the car picked up speed. She fell to the ground and the man drove away running over her right arm and her left leg was pinched by the rear tire.

Hall has a big knot on her right arm just below her elbow on her forearm. Hall was taken to Baptist Springhill Emergency Room for treatment.

The car is a four door, dark blue 2014 Nissan Altima. The word “Cowboy” is lettered across the upper portion of the front windshield and a “Save a Life” sticker in white lettering on the back window near the top center. There is also a white Harley Davidson sticker on the rear window towards the bottom center of the glass. The license plate on the car is 464XNT.

There was one witness and video surveillance of the suspect. The suspect is a white male between late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a red shirt with numbers on the back (may have been sleeveless), wearing dark colored jeans and had short dark hair.

He was hiding near a trash dumpster before getting into Halls car.

A whiteness said that he saw the suspect behind the dumpster and that he attempted to run from the Oxford Inn across the street but was too late to stop the suspect from taking the car.

If you have any information about this case contact police.