Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – 21st ranked Arkansas volleyball hosts top-ranked Wisconsin for two matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

Middle blockers Zoi Evans and Sania Petties previewed the matchup. Evans is playing in her third season with the Hogs while Petties transferred from Mississippi State in the offseason.

Coach Watson is in his eighth season as Head Hog. It’s the first time Arkansas has hosted the No. 1 team in the country in 13 seasons.

The Razorbacks take on the Badgers at 7 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday inside Barnhill Arena. The first match will be broadcasted on SEC Network while the second will air on ESPNU.