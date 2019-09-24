Water bottle filling station coming to Prairie Grove Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will visit Prairie Grove Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 27, to help the school celebrate the installation of a water bottle filling station as part of the governor-led Healthy Active Arkansas initiative.

Gov. Hutchinson will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. and will speak during a school assembly scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells, president and chairman of the Healthy Active Arkansas board, and Renee Mallory, deputy director for public health programs with the Arkansas Department of Health, are also scheduled to speak.

The school is one of 40 Arkansas schools awarded water bottle filling stations by Healthy Active Arkansas’s Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water! grant program, which is supported by a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. The program is designed to encourage students, teachers and staff to drink water instead of sugary drinks during the school day, which helps support oral health and a healthy weight.

Since 2018, Healthy Active Arkansas and Delta Dental have worked together to promote and encourage schools to drink water instead of sugary drinks through the program. During the 2017-18 school year, the Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water! program encouraged students, faculty, and staff to drink nearly 60,000 20-ounce bottles of water. Healthy Active Arkansas has funded 70 water bottle filling stations over the past two years. This year, Healthy Active Arkansas received more than 145 applications and a wish list for 452 filling stations.

Each of the awarded 40 Arkansas schools has received a water bottle filling station which has replaced an existing water fountain. All stations have been installed for the 2019?20 school year. As part of the program, each school has committed to encouraging students and staff to choose water over sugar beverages by promoting the new filling station throughout the school year.

Drinking plenty of water, if the water is fluoridated, plays an important role in preventing cavities and maintaining oral health. Further, drinking water can help combat obesity, increase energy levels, increase students’ cognitive functions, and drive positive changes in overall hydration habits.