Water Leak at High School will take months to repair

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — A water leak causing major damage to the Alma High School basketball arena could take several months to repair.

Two weeks ago, a smart water meter leaked 32,000 gallons of water into nine classrooms and the basketball arena.

The classrooms are now empty and the basketball court floor is completely removed.

“It’s all coming together,” says Alma Supertintendent David Woolly. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t stressful.”

Woolly says carpet installation for the classrooms begin on Wednesday (July 24).

The classrooms should be ready in about 10 days, just in time for the first day of school on August 14.

On the other hand, the court has displaced the volleyball team for its fall season. Now they are practicing on the freshman and middle school gym.

“We’re waiting for the new floor material to be delivered, which is a couple of weeks away. It will take six weeks to install it. We won’t have that ready when school begins, but it should be no problem of having that court ready for use by the beginning of basketball season,” Woolly said.

The cost for all the damage is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly even up to $1 million. The cost of the court alone came in lower than expected.

Woolly adds, “I was pleasantly surprised with the cost of the floor replacing. It’s going to be a quarter million.”

It will all be covered by insurance.

Although it’s unexpected, the whole process was made a little bit easier by using the same contractors as when the school was built.

“They already had measurements, they knew exactly what we were replacing, so we could go back with the same products they had that in their files. That made this much faster,” Woolly said.