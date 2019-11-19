‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The private nonprofit advocacy group We Build The Wall is being issued a cease and desist order to stop building a border wall on private property in South Texas on the Rio Grande, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Tuesday morning told Border Report.

“The government is going to stop them from building the wall. There’s apparently been a violation of the [U.S./Mexico Water] Treaty,” Cortez said via phone. “They are issuing a stop and desist order very soon.”

Sally Speener, Secretary of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees that the treaty is properly followed, told Border Report that they sent a letter to We Build The Wall asking them to stop construction of a private border wall until the project can be fully reviewed to ensure it does not violate international laws.

“Last week we sent We Build The Wall a letter requesting they wait until they submit the required information and the review process is complete so we did request that of them before continuing construction until further review of the project,” Speener said Tuesday morning.

When asked if the review has begun, Speener replied: “We have not yet received the information that we need in order to conduct the review.”

The review will ensure that the 1970 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty is not violated, she said.

“One of the main thing we consider of our review of projects in the flood plain is whether those projects are consistent with the 1970 Boundary Treaty, which prohibits construction of works that would obstruct the normal or flood flows of the river,” Speener said.

A large swath of private riverfront land on the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas, is seen on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The nonprofit advocacy group We Build The Wall has boasted on social media it is building a private wall with permission of the landowner. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The 501c4 group, which solicits online donations to build private border walls on private property, last week began clearing three miles of riverfront private property on the Rio Grande in Mission. Earlier this year, the organization built a private border wall on private lands in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Border Report was the first to report on the land clearing on Thursday, which would be the first private wall project in Texas. Video from a riverboat tour shows miles of carrizo cane and riverfront brush excavated by heavy machinery on private property. The landowner, Lance Neuhaus, confirmed to Border Report that he had given the We Build The Wall construction crew permission to be there.

Read a Border Report story on We Build The Wall clearing land in South Texas.

We Build The Wall has boasted about clearing land on a private homeowner’s 6,000-acre riverfront property on social media in multiple videos, including one soliciting donations for money so they can continue to build the wall.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, that We Build The Wall will be forced to stop construction of a private border wall in Hidalgo County. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Cortez said he was informed by Border Patrol on Tuesday morning of these developments.

In a Facebook post by “Foreman Mike” on the We Build The Wall site, Mike bragged they were in the Rio Grande Valley “building 3-point-5 miles of border wall” with private funds … because he said the federal government has not built miles of new border wall, as promised. “We’re tired of taking this crap from Congress,” he said.

Foreman Mike – Back On The Border Foreman Mike is back on the border getting ready to build our next wall for We the People! He uncovered a massive yard where government-paid stacks of wall section have been sitting for more than a year ON the ground instead of IN the ground and won't be put to use anytime soon. Posted by We Build The Wall Inc on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Roy Snipes, a Catholic priest from Mission who took Border Report on a river tour to see the clearing, called it an “abomination” of “sacred river lands.”

The land is located near the National Butterfly Center, which has been exempted by Congress from federal funds being used to build a border wall on its site. But center executives and local environmentalists have expressed concern of the damage that building in the flood plain would cause to the river.

“Anything that might deflect flood water into Mexico — like a border wall on the riverbank — is a treaty violation,” Sierra Club Borderlands co-chairman Scott Nicol said.

