Digital Original: 3-year-old makes lemonade to help raise money for childhood cancer awareness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

That’s exactly what one little boy is doing for his community after overcoming cancer.

“Jackson has been around a lot of sick kids and he’s seen all different sides of it,” says Alycia Tarcau, the mother of 3-year-old Jackson.

When Jackson was only 16 months old he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. A rare and aggressive form of cancer that develops in the soft tissue.

His mom says Jackson would see the kids in the hospital while going for his chemotherapy treatment and take note of the kids looking sad or crying.

“And he wants to help these kids by showing them some sort of love,” she explains. “And so as his mother, of course, I am helping him so we are doing a lemonade stand and raising money for childhood cancer.”

Jackson is currently in remission, but won’t be considered a survivor until is 11th birthday.

Tarcau partnered with Heros and Angels, a local non-profit organization that provides non-medical assistance to military families affected by childhood cancer. She plans to give them all proceeds raised from lemonade sales.

“He just wants to play with kids and see them happy,” she says.”Heros and Angles helps with light bills, rent, car payments – support that parents need during times like this.”

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the average cost of a stay in a hospital for a child with cancer is $40,000.

Tarcau hopes the lemonade stand will help bring awareness to childhood cancer. So that no other parent will have to see their child suffer.

“You hear them cry at night and to look down at your child and see their tiny body riddled with cancer it’s devastating,” she says.

Billions of dollars are spent on cancer research, however, Tarcau says only 4% of that money is spent on research for childhood cancer.

“We hope to bring awareness because there isn’t enough government funding like you see for breast cancer,” she adds. “I understand any cancer is bad but as a parent to know your child hasn’t even lived life or had experiences – it’s hard.”

For now, Tarcau will take it day-by-day, and continue to pray that Jackson’s cancer doesn’t return, so that one day just maybe, he can play cancer free.

If you would like to try some of Jackson’s freshly squeezed lemonade you can head over to The Rail Yard restaurant in Little Rock this Saturday, September 21 at 9:45 a.m.

If lemonade isn’t your thing the restaurant will also be donating a dollar for every beer sold to Heroes and Angels.

For more information about the event, click here.