Fearless Friday Xtra: DeWitt Celebrates Historic Win
DEWITT, Ark. -- When DeWitt did what many thought was impossible -- beat Stuttgart for the first time in nearly 30 years -- you knew a celebration would break out!
The team gathered on the town square to celebrate the big win.
It started with an impromptu dance off and continued as parents, fans, and supporters of the team joined in on the fun.
Click on the video above from Michelle Hollimon to check out the celebration!
