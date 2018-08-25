Fearless Friday Xtra: Injured 12-Year-Old Reunites with Flight Rescue Crew Video

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. -- The last time 12-year-old Zane Hill saw a medical helicopter, it was under very different circumstances.

Over the summer, the Goza Middle School student was impaled by a stick in a boating accident on the Ouachita River.

He could've easily been killed. Instead, he was flown to Arkansas Children's, endured three surgeries, and is back on his feet preparing to once again play his favorite sport -- baseball.

On Friday night, Hill and his family were honored in a pregame ceremony before the Arkadelphia game where he was reunited with the Baptist Health flight crew that rescued him after the accident.

Hill was presented with the game ball.

