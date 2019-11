LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is giving a more in-depth look at how the 2020 budget will more positively impact Little Rock’s students in his latest weekly video address.

He says children “are our most precious assets” and “investment in our children today strengthens Little Rock’s future.”

Mayor Scott also discusses the new Thanksgiving social media campaign titled “Show Us Why You’re Thankful.”

Watch this week’s address below: