Maumelle Interstate 40 Interchange Timeline

MAUMELLE, Ark. – It took decades of discussion on concerns over growing traffic issues along Maumelle Blvd. to get to the point of opening a third interchange, which is now nearing completion.

Here’s a timeline on the project:

May 2018 – Groundbreaking held to begin work to extend Counts Massie Rd. to Interstate 40.

Oct. 2018 – The Arkansas Department of Transportation opens bids for construction of project calling for four new interchange ramps and widening on Counts Massie Road. McGeorge Contracting Company, Inc. of Pine Bluff was awarded the contract at $14,578,035.84.

Nov. 2018 – Work begins to extend Counts Massie Rd. to I-40, building a bridge over the White Oak Bayou. Extension of road named White Oak Crossing. The work later allows opening of south end of Short Marche Rd., which had previously been a dead end.

Dec. 2018 – on/off ramp preparation work begins along I-40.

May 2019 – eastbound inside lane of I-40 closed May 17-20 to reconstruct the shoulder.

Aug. 2019 – today, I-40 lane closures for on/off ramp construction result in heavy traffic through area in morning and evening rush hours

Late 2019 – Completion expected.