LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is talking about the city’s first Chief Education Officer in his latest weekly video address.

Mayor Scott introduces Dr. Jay Barth and shares details on his role.

Dr. Barth will focus on implementation of the Community Schools Model and initiatives for prenatal to five years, literacy, 529 plans and LR Promise Scholarships, as well as workforce development.

