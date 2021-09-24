VIDEO EXTRA: Time-lapse shows effort to fight fire at Little Rock recycling plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A fire at the Little Rock recycling plant filled part of the sky over Little Rock this week with smoke, soot, ash and flame, with crews from the Little Rock Fire Department spending hours trying to knock down the blaze.

It took almost 28 hours before Little Rock Fire Department crews were able to extinguish a fire that started Tuesday afternoon at Goldman Recycling on 14th Street.

KARK/FOX 16 Photographer Lauren Swaim captured time-lapse footage within the beginning hours of the fire.

Goldman has not said whether they plan to rebuild.