WATCH: Full interview with former LRPD officer who killed Bradley Blackshire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A former Little Rock police officer who was fired after killing Bradley Blackshire speaks exclusively with Fox16’s Mitch McCoy about the shooting, how he believes he can be a Little Rock police officer again and how he could possibly help the community heal.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released the following statement after the conclusion of the Civil Service Commission hearing:

“We are fortunate that our city government mandates that Little Rock citizens have a role in reviewing the action of the police force, both those in leadership and rank and file officers. The Civil Service Commission’s service demonstrates the importance of civic engagement and transparency.

The months that followed the Feb. 22nd fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire have tested our resolve as a City that is striving for unity. I believe that our police force is full of men and women who seek to build relationships with people in the communities in which they protect and serve. And I believe our neighborhoods have a strong desire to see that happen. I look forward to working with Chief Humphrey, the LRPD, and residents to help unite Little Rock and heal from this terrible incident.” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

