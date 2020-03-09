WATCH: Little Rock This Week for March 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. provides and update on coronavirus/COVID-19 and when the public will see details of specific allocations in the the Lift Little Rock tax initiative proposal.

Transcript:

Hi. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus is, understandably, causing concern among Little Rock residents. Just last Thursday, one of my team members visited a drug store with a sign on the front door stating it ran out of hand sanitizer. While as of today, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, it’s wise to be vigilant and do everything you can to protect yourself, but it’s also important to remember that Arkansas has yet to have a positive case.

CDC.gov/coronavirus has comprehensive information about what is currently known about virus and disease and best practices to protect yourself. Many of the practical tips we’re all instructed to do are a part of the preventive measures against COVID-19, such as washing your hands for 20 seconds or more, not touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and staying home when you’re sick. As more details emerge, you can count on us to update you.

I’ve talked quite a bit about the Lift Little Rock tax initiative, and on Tuesday, we’re back before the Board of Directors, diving deeper into allocations of the projected revenue. This penny tax would raise approximately 50 million dollars a year for specific quality of life needs.

By increasing ours, by only a penny, we can make bold changes and additions to our parks, while also making street and drainage improvements, and investments in public safety. We’ll also introduce progressive initiatives such as early childhood education for Little Rock Children. I’ll be a broken record and say again… We must think big, plan ahead, and lift Little Rock so our city can reach its full potential. If you can’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, watch it online at little rock.gov.

Be sure to keep up with what I’m doing on Facebook and Twitter @FrankScottJr. On Instagram, find me @frankscottjrlr. I’ll see you next time on Little Rock This Week.