WATCH NOW: Little Rock this Week with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. explains the importance of being counted in the U.S. Census, announcements about two City of Little Rock Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events, and how residents can participate in the State of the City address.



“Over the next few months, you’re going to hear a lot about counting. The City of Little Rock is a part of the nationwide effort to get everyone counted in the United States Census. A census count every ten years is required by the United States Constitution. And Census data about our nation’s people, places, and economy is used to make decisions at every level of government. Because the federal government uses the information to determine how to allocate resources, census data helps shape where new roads, schools, and public facilities are built. The census affects policy decisions made by our state legislature and funding for public services such as education, healthcare, and economic development. Just a one percent undercount of Arkansas in 2020 may result in nearly 1 billion dollars in lost funds over a 10-year period. And at every level, the census affects political representation, such as the number of elected representatives and how districts are formed. On Thursday, you can get more details about how to be sure you’re counted and how you can help get others counted. I’ll be at the Arkansas Counts Census Summit and you can participate online. Visit arcounts.org.



I’m thrilled to once again bring the faith community together to celebrate one of the greatest heroes of our time, Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. On Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. at Saint Mark Baptist Church on 12th Street, we will come together for our second annual MLK Day Unity Service. Religious leaders from throughout Little Rock will honor the legacy of Dr. King and inspire us to keep dreaming for a brighter, more just tomorrow. Dr. King said the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. I hope that you will join me in the tradition of Dr. King at this service, the Baptist preacher that he was. And I hope that it stirs up in you a desire to create a more united Little Rock. Another great event to commemorate the life and work of Dr. King, is the Racial, Cultural, and Diversity Commission film screening on Friday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. in the City Hall Board Room. The film, “The Children’s March,” is an inspiring 40-minute film that tells the story of how thousands of young people in Birmingham, Alabama demonstrated the non-violent philosophy of Dr. King as they faced down segregation in their city.



I know you’re passionate about seeing your city thrive… to see it reach its full potential. I’ve got some new initiatives I’ll be announcing in the State of the City address on Thursday, January 30 at 6 p.m. at Heifer Village in downtown Little Rock. If you can’t get downtown, you can attend one of three watch parties at the Dunbar, Southwest and West Central Community Centers.



And you can stay connected with what I’m doing on Facebook and Twitter at Frank Scott, Jr. On Instagram follow frankscottjrlr. I’ll see you next week on Little Rock This Week.”



