Web Extra: Authorities Give More Details About Safety Scare at WMS

Authorities Give More Details About Safety Scare

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 11:48 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:00 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to cancel the game.

What many people interpreted as gun shots or seeing a gun turned out to simply be a fight, according to Park Ranger Jason Parrie.

The result of what happened sent the crowd into a panic -- leading both teams to cancel the game.

 

