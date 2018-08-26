Web Extra: Authorities Give More Details About Safety Scare at WMS
Authorities Give More Details About Safety Scare
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to cancel the game.
What many people interpreted as gun shots or seeing a gun turned out to simply be a fight, according to Park Ranger Jason Parrie.
The result of what happened sent the crowd into a panic -- leading both teams to cancel the game.
