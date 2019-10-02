Web Extra: College friend of Botham Jean testifies during sentencing phase at Amber Guyger murder trial

DALLAS- A college friend of Botham Jean, the man who was shot and killed by former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in September 2018, testified during the sentencing phase of the murder trial on Wednesday.

Guyger was convicted of murder on Tuesday.

Alexis Stossel says she met Jean during her junior year at Harding University in 2013 when they were both selected to sit on the College of Business student advisory board.

Stossel described Jean as a “natural leader.”

“People gravitated towards him,” she added.

During her testimony, she talked about his leadership and how he served while at Harding.

She also spoke about their friendship continuing even after she graduated and they both moved to Dallas.

She called Botham “her person.”

She said Jean was the emcee at her wedding.

Stossel told the courtroom she had texted with Jean on September 6, and then received a call around 6 a.m. on September 7 saying, “Botham had been shot, he didn’t make it.”

She says she then called Botham seven times, with no answer.

Stossel says she had never lost someone so close to her.

You can see Stossel’s full testimony in the video above.