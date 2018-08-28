Web Extras

Web Extra: Grandmother Never Thought 3-Year-Old was in Danger Despite Amber Alert

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 09:31 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 09:36 PM CDT

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - A three-year-old reported missing in an Arkansas AMBER ALERT early Monday morning is back with her maternal grandmother. 

Jal'ah's father, Jal'on Ware, was arrested by law enforcement Monday afternoon and faces at least five charges. 

In this web extra, Jal'ah's grandmother Yelonda Nelson talks about having her granddaughter back.

Jal'ah even has a few words to share too. See the videos above. 

