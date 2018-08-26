Web Extra: How Game Broadcast Handled Salt Bowl Scare
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Saturday night's Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant was being taped for future air on Fidely 6 cable stations.
During the third quarter, the storyline transitioned from the game to a security scare that caught everyone off guard.
Here's a look at how the broadcasters responsibly handled the situation.
More Stories
-
A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to…
-
A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to…
-
Pig Trail Nation's Otis Kirk chats with Razorback Football commit…