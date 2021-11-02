WEB EXTRA: Meet the cast of the new show spotlighting the Arkansas connection to the Watergate scandal

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Visitors to the Marth Mitchell House museum in Pine Bluff can retrace the history of the Arkansas native and central figure in the Watergate scandal whose story is making its way to the small screen.

Production is underway now on “Gaslit,” a special series focusing on Mitchell, her husband John and other lesser-known figures tied to break-in and cover-up that led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

The series is airing on the cable network Starz, which described to piece a “modern take” on the Watergate story that looks at some of the names, like Mitchell, that audiences of today don’t immediately connect with the scandal.

“Gaslit” is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.

Inspired by the podcast “Slow Burn” from Slate magazine, “Gaslit” will feature a star-studded cast headlined by Academy Award winners Julia Robert and Sean Penn as Martha and John Mitchell.

Another figure highlighted in the series is Nixon attorney John Dean, played in the show by “Downton Abbey” and “Beauty and the Beast” star Dan Stevens.

White House Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman will be played by actor and director Nat Faxon, while Nixon right-hand man John D. Ehrlichman will be portrayed by “American Crime Story” actor Chris Conner.

Comedian Patton Oswalt also stars as Charles Colson, a Nixon adviser and Special Counsel to the president.

While there is no premiere date set, many believe it will air on the cable network sometime in 2022.