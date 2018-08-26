Web Extra: Moment Fan Yells "He's Got a Gun!" at Salt Bowl

Web Extras

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A live stream video taken during the safety scare at War Memorial Stadium Saturday night shows the moment fans yell, "he's got a gun."

The result sent the crowd into a panic and ultimately caused school officials to cancel The Salt Bowl.

Despite the scare, law enforcement says no shots were ever fired.

This video was captured and/or shared by Rachael Price.

