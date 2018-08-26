Web Extra: Moment Fan Yells "He's Got a Gun!" at Salt Bowl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A live stream video taken during the safety scare at War Memorial Stadium Saturday night shows the moment fans yell, "he's got a gun."
The result sent the crowd into a panic and ultimately caused school officials to cancel The Salt Bowl.
Despite the scare, law enforcement says no shots were ever fired.
This video was captured and/or shared by Rachael Price.
More Stories
-
Saturday night's Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant was being…
-
A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to…
-
A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to…