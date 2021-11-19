WEB EXTRA: Pulaski Academy players discuss their first college season under Kevin Kelley

CLINTON, S.C. – When Kevin Kelley left Arkansas high school power Pulaski Academy for Presbyterian College earlier this year, he brought a part of Little Rock with him. The nine-time state champion head coach recruited five of his former players to Clinton, South Carolina.

His starting quarterback this season is Michigan transfer Ren Hefley, a long-time Bruin who also won a championship at Bryant. Joining Kelley was five recent grads including wide receivers Jalyn Witcher and Brayden Cash, defensive ends Izarius Woods and Richard Griffith, along with linebacker Futa Shinkawa.

Hear how the former PA players have stood out at PC, and how they have seen their coach deal with a troublesome first season at the college level.