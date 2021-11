FOX 16 News was there Jory Worthen, the man who pleaded guilty to the 2019 killings of Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon, sat down with Cannon’s mother Angela for their first face-to-face meeting since the night of the killings.

In this exclusive video, see the full exchange between Camden mother Angela Cannon and Jory Worthen, the man who pleaded guilty to the killing of her daughter and grandson.