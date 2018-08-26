Web Extras

Web Extra: Students Describe Scene After Safety Scare at WMS

Students Describe Scene After Safety Scare at WMS

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 11:21 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:01 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to cancel the game.

In this web extra, Chanley Painter spoke to students right after the game was canceled.

Full Coverage: CLICK HERE

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected