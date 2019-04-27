Web Extra: UA-Little Rock campus helps community grow fresh food in backyard Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - April showers bring May flowers.

That's exactly what is popping up at a small two-acre farm on the UA Little Rock Campus.

However, flowers aren't the only things growing though -- you'll also find food as well.

Dr. Stephen Grace, an associate professor of biology, along with students and volunteers are helping to teach the Little Rock community how to get food both cheaper and fresher - right in their backyard.

"We would like to promote urban agriculture as a mechanism to promote local food economy," says Dr. Grace.

The university provides the space for the garden however they receive no direct financial support from the school. All funds to support the operation come from small grants and direct produce sales.

Dr. Grace says by teaching people and giving them the knowledge and tools to farm it can solve many issues within the city.

"There are so many issues that need to be addressed in Little Rock. Issues about health, nutrition, security and so all of those things are sort of wrapped up in the concept of urban agriculture and local food economy," explains Dr. Grace.

If you would like to volunteer or learn how to grow your own food, click here.