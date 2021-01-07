Westerman: ‘We cannot flirt with undoing the very foundation of our Constitution’

After a harrowing day and busy night at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate certified Joe Biden as president-elect.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman released a statement detailing his thoughts on all that transpired.

“While members of Congress were peaceably and constitutionally debating the electoral votes yesterday, rioters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in death, destruction and a national disgrace. This is unacceptable, and I condemn these actions in the strongest terms.

“The Constitution explicitly outlines that federal elections are state legislatures’ responsibility, giving Congress a final check with a provision to object to electors. I’ve said all along that we should let our court system work, and I supported a variety of legal challenges to investigate election fraud allegations. However, I did not object to the final count of electors. Last night’s failed votes in Congress did nothing to change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, nor could they have changed it had they passed. As much as we may not like the results of an election, resorting to mob rule is wholly un-American. We can – we must – be better than this.

“Through some of our country’s darkest days, we’ve maintained a peaceful transition of power. This year should be no different. We cannot flirt with undoing the very foundation of our Constitution and pretend that it will all work out in the end.

“My oath was not to defend a party or a person, it was to defend the Constitution of the United States. I will never stop fighting for the Constitution and conservative ideals in Congress, and I know many of you feel as though your voice isn’t being heard. It is, but changes must be done through the appropriate channels. Now, more than ever, we need to demonstrate strong leadership and work to restore trust in our election process through independent audits, oversight and more.

“This much is clear: what happened yesterday on many different levels must never happen again.”

