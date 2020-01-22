White County Sheriff’s Office starts Street Crimes Unit

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – The White County Sheriff’s Office has a new unit patrolling the streets. With the help of the White County Quorum Court, Sheriff Miller created a Street Crimes Unit that consists of two deputies.

According to a press release, The unit will target high crime areas. One deputy will focus on interdicting dope dealers and suspects who are trafficking narcotics throughout the county roads as well as trafficking it from their home. The other deputy’s role will consist of concentrating on thefts that include, four wheelers, lawn mowers, trailers, and any property that has unique identifiers.

Sheriff Miller says the Street Crime Unit is responsible for identifying problems within the community, creating solutions for these problems and implementing the solution. The members of this unit are going to be proactive in their approach to policing and will perform their duties in both plainclothes and uniformed assignments.

The press release lists the goals of the Street Crime Unit:

-On-scene apprehension of the suspect and successfully prosecute criminal offenders within White County.

-To gather information on all types of criminal activity by maintaining continual contact with the general public, emphasizing on our troubled areas and by effectively utilizing the information provided by concerned members of the community.

-To create a deterrent for persons intent on committing criminal acts within White County.

A team is doing a ride along with one of the deputies and will have a full report tonight at 10 on KARK.