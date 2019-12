Williamson lifts E. Tennessee St. over UALR 67-63

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Daivien Williamson had 20 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-63 on Saturday.

Williamson shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Tisdale had 14 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Markquis Nowell had 20 points and six assists for the Trojans (5-4). Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays The Citadel on the road on Wednesday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays North Texas on the road next Saturday.