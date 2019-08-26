Wisdom House Project holds vigil for victims killed in Syria

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A group in Little Rock is bringing attention to the crisis in Syria.

The Wisdom House Project started three years ago.They work directly with the Syrian Emergency Task Force to take care of a Syrian school for orphans, a kindergarten and a woman’s center.

They held a vigil at the State Capitol on Sunday to remember a 7-year-old boy.

They say he was killed last week while playing with his friend.

“Oh my gosh we are devastated, heartbroken. But we are also keeping up with them in their tight-knit community of teachers and staff. Look at what’s happening to children, women, and families in Idlib, Syria we just want the killings to end,” Natalie Larrison said.



The Wisdom House says their operations are suspended temporarily but they’re still in contact with teachers in Syria.