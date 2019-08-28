Woman and other suspects wanted after a string of break-ins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News Release) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to lock their vehicle doors at night after a string of break-ins in Jefferson County, Arkansas.

The sheriff’s office previously reported the arrest of Kendrick Johnson, 23, who was taken into custody in Pope County for his involvement in a string of vehicle breaking-ins, one of which belonged to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant. At the time of his arrest, Johnson who was already a convicted felon was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was transported back to Jefferson County and held without bond at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center on probable cause for charges of fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain person, and theft by receiving.

Investigators continued their investigation into the string of break-ins, which identified at least two other suspects to include Alexis M. Griffin, 19 and her 17-year-old minor boyfriend whose name is not being released due to his age.

Griffin is an African American female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 120 lbs.