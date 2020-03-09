Woman found intoxicated arrested, Lonoke Co. deputies find her two small children home alone

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person around 1:45 a.m. early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Sand Hill Road for where they found a car in a ditch partially submerged.

Deputies noticed an empty car seat in the vehicle. After clearing the car, deputies started searching the area for the driver.





About two miles from the accident a deputy found a woman; Ashley Pringle. Pringle appeared to be wet and very intoxicated. Deputies suspected Pringle was the driver of the vehicle. When asked about the car seat, she told deputies her child was in Benton. Pringle was arrested, upon further investigation deputies learned that she left two small children alone at her house in rural Lonoke County.

The Sheriff responded with deputies to the home and found a 2 year old and a 2 month old alone. DHS was contacted and the father responded home from work to take custody of the kids.

The suspect is being charged with two counts of Felony endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident, and public intoxication.

She was taken to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Detention Center where she will be held until bond is posted or first appearance before a circuit judge.