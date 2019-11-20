Woman captures audio of more than 27 shots fired in LR neighborhood on camera

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman sitting on her couch watching TV quickly became terrified as the sound of gunfire ripped through her neighborhood.

“I thought oh my gosh it really is bullets. I was hoping that it wasn’t, I was hoping it was fireworks but its definitely not fireworks,” said Mercedes Anderson, Capitol View neighbor.

The audio of the shooting was picked up on her security cameras.

You can hear a couple of dozen shots fired back to back.

“I thought it was between this house next to me. I thought that they were on this street or behind our house there’s a little alleyway- I thought they were somewhere between us,” said Anderson, “because it was so loud, I mean it was so clear. That’s why I thought it was the TV because I was like there is no way there is gunshots right there.”

Little Rock Police say the shooting happened less than one mile away from Anderson’s home.

In a report from police, officers say 27 rounds were fired on 12th and Booker Street.

Police say one man was hit in the shoulder but he is expected to be okay.

“Nothing else happened until about, it was 1:07 when the cameras picked up the second round of shots,” said Anderson.

LRPD says they received several calls about the second round of gunfire but they couldn’t find a crime scene.

“Nothing else like that has happened,” said Anderson.

For this quiet neighborhood, homeowners hope for a silent night.

“I don’t like that it was that close and I mean it sounded like it was right here,” said Anderson.

Little Rock Police are still investigating both shootings.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.