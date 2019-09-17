Woman cited for DWI near elementary school in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police cited a woman for DWI just yards away from Oakbrooke Elementary after the woman told an officer she was heading to pick up kids from school, according to a police report.

Sasha May Settles, 29, faces several misdemeanor charges related to the traffic stop.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, an officer noticed a car driving the wrong way down Thornhill Drive, which is designated as a one-way street during school pick-up hours, according to a police report.

The officer pulled the car over and noticed Settles, along with another woman in the car. Settles appeared to have “bloodshot eyes, a slow speech and seemed slow in her reactions,” the police report states. Settles also informed the officer that her license was suspended.

The officer also noted “a smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.” The officer asked the passenger for her driver’s license, but the passenger said she did not have one, according to the police report. The passenger’s “eyes, speech, slurring words and actions were indications that she was intoxicated as well,” the report states.

When asked where the two were going, Settles told the officer they were on their way to two different schools to pick their kids up.

The officer conducted a sobriety test with Settles. The police report states, at times, Settles “stumbled” and “swayed.”

Settles was arrested and then cited and released on charges that include: Wrong-Way Driving, Driving on a Suspended License and DWI, according to the police report.

An intox test completed for Settles revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .182, according to the police report.

No booking photo exists for Settles. Police say she was cited and released on her own recognizance.

A person’s first DWI offense is classified as a misdemeanor.