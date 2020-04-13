Woman concerned about fiancé in federal prison with increasing positive cases

FORREST CITY, Ark.- Social distancing is something the CDC continues to press when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, but one place where it’s nearly impossible to keep a safe distance is a prison.

Monday, during governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 updates, he announced more than 50 inmates tested positive in the federal prison in Forrest City.​

We spoke with a woman whose fiancé is currently at the prison for an inside scoop.​

“It’s just a constant worry,” said Tammy, Fiancé in Forrest City Prison.​

The woman is keeping her last name and her fiancés name anonymous for fear of repercussion.​

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible because we don’t know what’s going on,” said Tammy.​

Newly engaged Tammy has a fiancé in the Forrest City Federal correctional institution.​

While they recently met, Tammy said her fiancé has been in the facility for six years for a while collar cybercrime but was supposed to be released very soon.​

“He was approved in January for home confinement and he’s not being released. He’s being held for another 90 days,” said Tammy.​

Tammy said he hasn’t been released because of the pandemic.​

She thinks enough isn’t being done to protect the inmates and she’s worried her fiancé is going to get sick.

“He has respiratory problems already and if he were to contract this virus, it would be a death sentence for him,” said Tammy.​

Tammy said since all the inmates are close to each other daily, share a bathroom, shower and dining area, it only heightens the concerns.​

Tammy isn’t the only one taking notice.​

“We have a situation in the federal correctional institute in Forrest City,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.​

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson on Monday, 55 positive tests came back for the Forrest City facility.​

As the virus is growing, so is Tammy’s concern for her future.​

“Instead of getting married am I going to be going to a funeral?” said Tammy.​

As of now Tammy said her fiancé is scheduled to be released in June.​

In the meantime she is contacting a lawyer to see if anything can be done to speed up the process.​