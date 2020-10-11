Woman dies in accident in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon, driver injured

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died and another woman is injured after an accident off Interstate 430 Saturday afternoon.

24-year-old Diamond Hoosman of Memphis was killed in the wreck.

40-year-old April Teeter was injured.

It happened near the 12 mile marker of Interstate 430 in North Little Rock shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Totota Camry driven by Teeter left the road going northbound at a high rate of speed and went down an embankment before crashing.

Both women were ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.