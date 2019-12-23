Update: Name released of woman found dead in Sherwood home

Update:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police have released the name of a woman who was found dead inside her home late Saturday night.

The Sherwood Police Department issued a news release Monday afternoon identifying her as Sonya Glover, 54.

Police say Glover’s body was found around 11:55 p.m. when officers arrived at 221 West Woodruff.

Detectives are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide but they’re not yet releasing any other details or suspect information.

Original story:

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police confirm they have opened a homicide investigation after the death of a woman late last night.

Police say they responded to the report of the deceased female at a home in the 200 block of West Woodruff.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they believe this is an isolated situation and that there is no threat to the public.