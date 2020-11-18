Woman found dead in Cleburne County

HOPEWELL, Ark.- The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found on Firehouse Road in Hopewell.
Deputies located the woman inside the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has a person of interest in custody and is being questioned.
Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 362-8143.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST POSTS:
- North Little Rock High School going Virtual until December 1
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees 1,715 additional cases, 30 deaths Wednesday
- Court reinstates the rape conviction of former Baylor football player
- Program to address physician shortage in Arkansas receives $2.83M in additional funding
- This Alaska town won’t see the sun for more than 2 months