Woman found dead in gas station parking lot in Saline County Tuesday morning

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A woman was found dead in a gas station parking lot early Tuesday morning in Saline County.

According to the PIO with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a suspicious car at the Citgo on Congo road around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies found an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat but the car was locked.

Once deputies were able to get in they found out she was dead.

Police say they do not know the cause of death and at this point don’t know if it’s a criminal investigation. They are waiting on autopsy results to determine if it was criminal or not.