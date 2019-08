LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Ahead of a scheduled trial for child porn in Pulaski County, a northeast Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday and will get probation.

Brianna Byrd was arrested last year in Maumelle after investigators say she took explicit photos of an underage girl posing at a hotel.

As part of her peal deal, she will remain on probation for five years and have to register as a sex offender.