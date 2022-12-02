GARLAND CO., Ark – A woman connected to the March 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police Department Officer Brent Scrimshire was sentenced to 34 years in prison Wednesday.

According to a Garland County Prosecutor’s spokesman, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a guilty plea Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery and one count of hindering apprehension.

Investigators said Scrimshire had stopped an SUV being driven by 24-year-old Kayvon Ward for running a stop sign. Hernandez, who shared a 2-year-old child with Ward, arrived in a second vehicle shortly afterward as a second police officer arrived.

Investigators said Ward began to struggle and then fight with the two officers. Hernandez joined the fight and allowed Ward to break free and run.

Scrimshire and the second officer chased Ward into a nearby yard, where Ward shot at the officers. A bullet hit Scrimshire above his body armor, killing him.

Hernandez had been held in the Garland County Detention Center since the shooting. Her hindering apprehension conviction carries a 10-year penalty, with six years each for the remaining convictions to be served consecutively.

Ward was found guilty in July and received two life sentences.