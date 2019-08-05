Woman seen dumping puppies at Maumelle park







MAUMELLE, Ark. –Maumelle Police are investigating after a Lake Willastein park-goers reported seeing a woman dump several puppies from a pickup Sunday morning.

Rescuers brought the six lab-mix puppies to the Maumelle Animal Shelter. This comes after two other puppies were found abandoned at the park Friday.

“I could not believe somebody would be that inhumane,” said Linda Dearing, who frequents the park. “we have animal shelters here. People who would be glad to take care of them.”

Volunteers with Friends of Maumelle Animals like Jean Lewis, are helping since the pups will need veterinary care and foster homes until they can be adopted.

“We were very glad that some one was there and saw it and reported it,” Lewis said. “They could be out there for days and no one would ever know about it. They could starve to death or been attacked by coyotes.”

Lewis calls this type of animal cruelty preventable, saying the shelter accepts animal surrenders and can also help connect people with low-cost spay and neuter options.





