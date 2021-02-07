Woman shot while sleeping in home, suspect caught hiding in attic, man robbed at gunpoint at ATM, ‘Marshals Most Wanted’ suspect arrested

On the Sunday, February 7th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

WOMAN SHOT WHILE SLEEPING IN HER HOME:

Little Rock police are looking for three suspects who they say fired random shots on N street. One of those bullets went flying through a home and hit a woman who was asleep. Her frightening experience at 00:15.

SUSPECT FOUND HIDING IN ATTIC:

Police had their body cameras rolling when they found a wanted suspect hiding in an attic. See the footage at 3:38.

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT:

A man was confronted by three masked men as he was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM. The warning he has for others at 5:14.

U.S. MARSHALS ARREST MOST WANTED SUSPECT:

One week after we featured William Tyler Wiley on ‘Crime Watch with Kevin Kelly,’ US Marshals tracked him down. Where they found him at 8:37.