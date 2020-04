FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a car late Saturday night.

24-year-old Maria Leiva of Honduras died after being hit on Highway 65 at Springhill Road.

The collision happened shortly after 11:00 p.m.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Leiva was in the traffic lane when she was hit by a Hyundai Elantra.

She died on the scene.

The investigation is continuing.