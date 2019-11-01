Woman walks away with minor scratches after deer jumps into her car window

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman is counting her blessings tonight after walking away from an accident with just a few scratches.

“It could have gone a thousand horrible ways, and I just felt there was divine intervention on my part, I really do,” said Debra Waterford, whose car was hit by deer.

While driving home on Cantrell, a deer jumped into her passenger window.

“I never saw it coming,” said Waterford., “I felt very fortunate that I wasn’t in my tiny Miata, because I think it would have killed me, I really do. “

Luckily, Waterford was protected by a large truck.

“My first thought was there was a bomb and it exploded but it was the deer,” said Waterford.

Only the head and neck of the deer came through the window.

“I believe had its legs not been caught on the exterior that it would have been in my lap and it would have been bad,” said Waterford.

With the body stuck on the outside of the truck, it ripped off the door handle and broke the side mirror.

After calling police and Arkansas Game and Fish, Waterford hauled the deer into the truck and took it to her brother.

“I just think it’s the humane thing to do, and you know, my brother is a hunter, and if you are a hunter you understand how valuable that meat is,” said Waterford.

Since the accident, Waterford is trying to get the word out about the lack of deer crossing signs on Cantrell and warn drivers to be on the lookout.