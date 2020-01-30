Woman wanted for allegedly stealing close to $70,000 from Hot Springs church

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs church employee is accused of stealing close to $70,000 from the church. Hot Springs Police say it happened over the course of several years at First Lutheran.

According to an arrest warrant, the church’s pastor discovered there were numerous unauthorized charges on a church credit card. Police say that card was used by First Lutheran’s accountant at the time, Alisa Bynum. It didn’t end there. A forensic audit was done and between the church’s credit card and Sam’s Club card, the total loss is $69,625.88.

After the audit, an arrest warrant was put out for Bynum, but Hot Springs Police have not been able to locate her. Now, they are asking for the public’s help. If you know where Bynum is you’re urged to contact Hot Springs Police.