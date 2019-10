PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday evening.

Deputies were called to Faulkner Lake Road, near Sand River Road, around 7 p.m. for a woman who was found dead.

Officials say it appears the body had been there for weeks.

The body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner for identification and cause and manner of death.